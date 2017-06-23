F1-Fansite.com




Williams rules out Honda switch

Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia. Saturday 29 April 2017. Claire Williams, Deputy Team Principal, Williams Martini Racing.
Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia. Saturday 29 April 2017. Claire Williams, Deputy Team Principal, Williams Martini Racing.

Jun.23 - Williams has categorically rejected reports it might become the new works Honda team for 2018.

It is believed McLaren will split with the struggling Japanese manufacturer after three hapless years, potentially leaving backmarker Sauber as the only Honda-powered team next season.

Williams, however, has been linked with taking over the McLaren deal, but deputy chief Claire Williams said: "The rumours about talks with Honda are just wrong.

"We are more than satisfied with our Mercedes power," she told the Swiss newspaper Blick. "So there is no question of a change."

