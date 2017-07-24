Williams not ready for 2018 driver topic

Jul.24 - Williams is not ready to show its hand regarding its driver lineup for 2018.
While it is reported that Haas is definitely keeping Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen next year, less clear is whether Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll are staying at Williams.
"We have decided to let the driver question rest for a while," deputy team boss Claire Williams is quoted by Speed Week.
"We currently have a tough fight on the track and do not want this kind of topic as a distraction," she added.
