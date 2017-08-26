F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / Williams eyes Alonso for 2018

F1 News

Williams eyes Alonso for 2018

Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary. . Sunday 30 July 2017. Fernando Alonso, McLaren, relaxes in a deck chair in parc ferme after finishing sixth.
Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary. . Sunday 30 July 2017. Fernando Alonso, McLaren, relaxes in a deck chair in parc ferme after finishing sixth.

Aug.26 - British team Williams is making a bid to sign Fernando Alonso for 2018, according to multiple media reports.

After three years of struggling with McLaren-Honda, the Spanish driver is openly assessing his limited options for next season.

But McLaren is making clear it wants to keep him.

"We will do everything we can to keep Fernando," said managing director Jonathan Neale.

Alonso's options actually appear limited, with Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull apparently having no vacancies.

Renault is one option for the 36-year-old, but another may now be emerging - Williams.

"Auto Motor und Sport call it a rumour, but at Auto Bild Motorsport we know that Williams and Alonso are on the brink of a sensation," the German publication said.

"The two sides have been talking for some time."

He would presumably take Felipe Massa's place, as Williams is yet to commit to the veteran Brazilian for 2018.

"There's no reason not to go for another year if the package is right," Massa said at Spa. "But I'm completely relaxed, no matter what happens."

An Alonso-Williams collaboration makes sense, as the British team is eyeing a return to regular podium places, considering deepening its relationship with Mercedes, and looking to keep sponsor Martini happy with an experienced driver.

And sources report that Lance Stroll's billionaire father Lawrence is also keen on Alonso joining Williams, as his 18-year-old son could learn a lot from the two-time champion.

Auto Bild claims: "Lawrence Stroll is willing to pay Alonso's EUR 25 million salary personally, as he wants the best driving instructor and development aid for his son.

"Stroll even plans to take over the Williams team, having already invested at least EUR 40 million," the report added.

McLaren could replace Alonso with 17-year-old British youngster Lando Norris, who has reportedly already begun a series of private F1 tests.

"McLaren is letting him drive at every opportunity," an insider said.

Finally, another option for Alonso may be Force India.

"We would be the ideal team for him," said sporting director Otmar Szafnauer.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly
PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Australia F1 GP Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Spain F1 GP Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close