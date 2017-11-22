F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Williams denies Kubica deal done

F1 News

Williams denies Kubica deal done

Williams Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain. Friday 12 May 2017. Logo on the team trucks.
Williams Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain. Friday 12 May 2017. Logo on the team trucks.

Nov.22 - Williams has denied reports Robert Kubica is definitely returning to F1 with the British team next year.

Earlier, multiple authoritative sources said the Pole's comeback has now been definitively agreed, with Kubica perhaps having signed a two-year deal.

But a Williams spokesperson told us: "Although conversations are ongoing with Kubica, it is still yet to be finally decided who will replace Felipe Massa.

"We will make an announcement when we have something to announce but nothing is planned this weekend in Abu Dhabi."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Check out related topics:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now