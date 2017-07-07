F1 News

Williams defends Stroll's private tests

Jul.7 - The next steps in Lance Stroll's private test programme are not known.

This week, ex-Williams driver Jacques Villeneuve criticised his former team for organising private tests in a 2014 car for Stroll, the son of Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll.

"It's not fair to the other drivers because he is the only one to have this privilege thanks to his money," said the 1997 world champion.

Indeed, 18-year-old Stroll's last test outing was in Austin just prior to his maiden podium in Baku.

When asked when the next test will take place, Williams deputy Claire Williams said: "We do not have detailed information about whether this private testing will continue."

Told that Williams should at least be more open about Stroll's programme, she added: "You mean we need to do these tests publicly and invite the fans?

"The purpose is just to familiarise with the track so there's nothing to see," said Williams.

When asked if he will get more private testing in the near future, Stroll said in Austria: "Actually I don't know, but I don't think so."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.