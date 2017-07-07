F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / Williams defends Stroll's private tests

F1 News

Williams defends Stroll's private tests

Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan. Friday 23 June 2017. Lance Stroll, Williams Martini Racing.
Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan. Friday 23 June 2017. Lance Stroll, Williams Martini Racing.

Jul.7 - The next steps in Lance Stroll's private test programme are not known.

This week, ex-Williams driver Jacques Villeneuve criticised his former team for organising private tests in a 2014 car for Stroll, the son of Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll.

"It's not fair to the other drivers because he is the only one to have this privilege thanks to his money," said the 1997 world champion.

Indeed, 18-year-old Stroll's last test outing was in Austin just prior to his maiden podium in Baku.

When asked when the next test will take place, Williams deputy Claire Williams said: "We do not have detailed information about whether this private testing will continue."

Told that Williams should at least be more open about Stroll's programme, she added: "You mean we need to do these tests publicly and invite the fans?

"The purpose is just to familiarise with the track so there's nothing to see," said Williams.

When asked if he will get more private testing in the near future, Stroll said in Austria: "Actually I don't know, but I don't think so."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Austria '1760% Sold OutBook Now
UK '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Japan '17AvailableBook Now
USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

When should McLaren terminate their Honda collaboration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close