F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / Williams considers di Resta for 2018 seat

F1 News

Williams considers di Resta for 2018 seat

Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary. Sunday 30 July 2017. Paul di Resta, Williams Martini Racing, exits his car on the grid.
Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary. Sunday 30 July 2017. Paul di Resta, Williams Martini Racing, exits his car on the grid.

Aug.4 - Paul di Resta has suddenly entered the running to race for Williams in 2018.

Until Hungary, where he took over from the ill Felipe Massa, the 31-year-old Scot had not raced in F1 since losing his Force India seat in 2013.

However, Scot di Resta has kept his racing instincts sharp with a full-time DTM seat, whilst being on-hand at grands prix as a pundit for British television and Williams' reserve driver.

He then performed well with no practice laps in Massa's Williams race cockpit, with team technical boss Paddy Lowe declaring: "We're keeping our minds open for the coming year.

"We consider every option," Lowe is quoted by Spain's El Confidencial. "I think he (di Resta) has a good reputation after this weekend, and I've heard he might also get a call from Mercedes. So that's the situation."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close