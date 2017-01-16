F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Williams: Bottas switch news due 'this week'

F1 News

Williams: Bottas switch news due 'this week'

Felipe Massa & Valtteri Bottas
Felipe Massa & Valtteri Bottas

Jan.16 - Valtteri Bottas' expected move from Williams to Mercedes looks set to be finalised this week.

That is the latest news in the wake of Nico Rosberg's shock retirement, which will surely also involve Felipe Massa calling off his retirement to fill the place left by the Mercedes-bound Finn Bottas.

British newspapers including the Guardian quote Claire Williams as saying it would "not be nice to stop a driver who has such a great opportunity".

"We've always said if we can make this happen on terms that are positive for Williams then it is probably the right thing to do," said the Grove team's deputy.

"We are nearly there -- we are at the tail end of it and hope we'll be able to make an announcement this coming week," Williams added.

It is believed the complex deal with Mercedes also involves the early arrival at Williams of the reigning world champions' technical boss Paddy Lowe.

Williams said: "Of course someone like Paddy, now that he is available, is going to be appealing to us. He started his career at Williams -- and what team wouldn't want someone like Paddy Lowe?"

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Subscribers can win a 2017 Photo Calendar!.
Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Who would you choose for Rosberg's seat?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls