F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Williams admits Kvyat in running for 2018 seat

F1 News

Williams admits Kvyat in running for 2018 seat

Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso USGP F1/2017
Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso USGP F1/2017

Oct.30 - Williams has confirmed that Daniil Kvyat could be in the running for a 2018 seat.

As the candidates continue to line up, it becomes increasingly clearer that team boss Paddy Lowe has essentially decided that Felipe Massa will not stay.

And the Brazilian veteran is increasingly frustrated about that.

"I'm totally happy with my pace and my season," he said in Mexico. "So if you keep getting the best out of the car, why stop?

"Unfortunately it's not my decision," he added.

But what Massa, 36, is pushing for the hardest is a firm answer within the next few days, so that he can race in his native Brazil in a fortnight knowing if it's his farewell or not.

Technical boss and Williams co-owner Lowe, however, said of Massa's wish: "I'd rather not comment on that."

He admitted there is some tension between Williams and Massa.

"Unfortunately the team-driver relationship is usually tense when it comes to contracts," said Lowe. "But Felipe is a great guy and he has a good and respectful relationship with Williams."

However, he is not hiding that Williams is weighing up its options, including Robert Kubica, Paul di Resta, Pascal Wehrlein and now the Toro Rosso refugee Kvyat.

"As I said in Austin, we will look at any driver who has no contract," Lowe is quoted by Russia's Sportbox.

"Kvyat is a very respectable driver so he must be considered," he added.

But the frontrunner is actually Kubica, and the latest rumour heard in Mexico is that the Pole could be given a one-off chance to prove himself in Massa's seat in the 2017 finale in Abu Dhabi.

"Who said that?" Massa said before leaving Mexico.

"I cannot say anything about my future but I'm going to be in Abu Dhabi and proudly all the races that my contract runs for," he insisted.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Check out related topics:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now