Williams admits Kubica 'option' for 2018

Robert Kubica Private Test Day. Valencia, Spain. 6th June 2017
Oct.1 - Williams has confirmed rumours Robert Kubica is in the running to join the team next year.

Earlier, Renault had a contract 'option' on the Pole for 2018, but after a series of tests the French outfit decided against signing him.

"I am very realistic and I know that the possibility of my returning full-time to racing in formula one is very slight," Kubica, who has a permanent arm injury, told the FIA magazine Auto afterwards.

But paddock sources now say Williams is eyeing Kubica, who could replace Felipe Massa.

However, it is believed Lance Stroll's father Lawrence, the Canadian fashion billionaire, would prefer either Massa or Paul di Resta to occupy the seat next year.

Kubica's chances are reportedly being championed by Paddy Lowe, the Williams technical boss and co-owner.

"Robert is definitely a very interesting option," Lowe is quoted by the German broadcaster RTL.

"Luckily we're not in a hurry to decide."

