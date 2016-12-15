F1 News

Who Will Replace Rosberg at Mercedes?

Nico Rosberg’s shock retirement has left a void in Mercedes team for the 2017 campaign. The German made the surprising decision to retire from Formula One after winning his maiden Drivers’ Championship crown, stating his desire to spend more time with his family.

As a result, Lewis Hamilton is now without a partner for next season for the side that has dominated the sport over the past three seasons. There will be no shortage of volunteers to replace Rosberg given the huge advantage that Mercedes have enjoyed over the rest of the field.

However, it is important for the outfit to find the right complement for Hamilton, who will be sure to make another run at the title in 2017. No matter who his team-mate is, Mercedes will remain the leading contender for yet another crown with major bookmakers already offering enticing bonus bets for the outfit to secure their fourth Constructors’ Championship on the bounce.

Here we take a brief look at the best men suited to join Hamilton in the 2017 campaign.

Max Verstappen

The 19-year-old is the rising star of the sport and became the youngest winner of a Grand Prix when he triumphed in Spain last season. Max Verstappen built on his success with one of the finest drives of the campaign in Brazil when he raided through the field in torrid conditions to claim a place on the podium.

Hamilton would be the perfect partner for the Dutchman to help develop his talents, and would ensure that Mercedes would remain at the top with two of the best drivers on the circuit.

Fernando Alonso

Alonso and Hamilton were team-mates at Mclaren in 2007 and endured a strained relationship during the year, which was the Brit’s first in the sport. The team refused to give the Spaniard seniority despite his experience, which fuelled bad blood between the two drivers.

The tension came to the boil at the Hungarian Grand Prix when Fernando Alonso blocked off Hamilton in the pits, resulting in him being stripped of pole position. The Spaniard left the team at the end of the season and failed to find success at Ferrari before struggling in his past two years at Honda.

It has been nine years since the pair worked together, and both men have suggested that time may have healed old wounds to allow them to drive Mercedes to success in 2017. It may present Alonso with a final chance to bow out on the highest notes with his third Drivers’ Championship.