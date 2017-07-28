F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / Whiting: Teams will personalise Halo designs

F1 News

Whiting: Teams will personalise Halo designs

MONZA, ITALY F1/2016: Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing sits in his car fitted with the halo.
MONZA, ITALY F1/2016: Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing sits in his car fitted with the halo.

Jul.28 - F1's governing body has played down the waves of negativity following its decision to impose the controversial 'Halo' concept in 2018.

Not only fans, but also teams and many drivers have admitted their opposition to the questionable aesthetics of the concept designed to improve forward cockpit protection.

"If it looks shit, it is shit," Kevin Magnussen said in Hungary.

Even Grand Prix Drivers' Association director Romain Grosjean admitted he is opposed, saying he struggles to see through the Halo when driving.

The French driver's boss Gunther Steiner reacted: "We'll have to put it on the simulator so he can get used to it.

"We need to find a solution because it (Halo) is coming."

As for the worries about Halo's aesthetics, FIA officials are trying to calm the waters.

Safety director Laurent Mekies, for one, said a better solution than Halo might eventually be debuted post-2018.

"It's possible that we'll make some milestones and decide that another solution will be better, also aesthetically," he said.

And F1 race director Charlie Whiting said the FIA is working to refine the design, while allowing the teams to come up with their own styling to accompany the basic Halo that will be supplied by an external manufacturer.

"They will come up with some pretty different designs," he predicted.

"All the prototypes have been pretty raw, so they (the teams) have some freedom to improve the aerodynamic efficiency.

"Last year when Williams painted their prototype white, it already looked much better," Whiting continued. "Personally, I think the fans will quickly get used to it.

"In the end I think everything will not be as bad as it might seem now."

However, there is also an issue of weight, with the cars to increase by at least 5kg to accommodate Halo and Lewis Hamilton pointing out that "Even now the cars are not exactly light".

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Japan '17AvailableBook Now
USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close