'Whiting to retire' rumours re-surface

Jul.6 - Speculation is once again doing the rounds that long time F1 race director Charlie Whiting could be set to be replaced.
With Bernie Ecclestone departing, many others linked with the former F1 supremo also left the sport, including Herbie Blash and Pasquale Lattuneddu.
Some at the time said Whiting, a long-time Ecclestone ally dating back to the Brabham team days, may also go soon as well -- but the rumour was denied.
But writing in the Spanish sports daily Marca, correspondent Jose Maria Rubio said the Whiting rumours are back.
"All indications are that French engineer Laurent Mekies, who has been with the FIA since leaving Toro Rosso, will be his successor," he wrote.
"Mekies could take on the new role next year, so that after Whiting goes, there will be almost no one left in key positions from the Bernie era," Rubio added.
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.