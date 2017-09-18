F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Whiting: Argentina could return in 2019

F1 News

Whiting: Argentina could return in 2019

Charlie-Whiting
Charlie-Whiting

Sep.18 - Argentina could be eying a return to F1.

Canal F1 Latin America reports that F1 race director Charlie Whiting recently inspected the old Buenos Aires circuit, which last hosted a grand prix in 1998.

"I went there and wrote a report on what would have to be done," Whiting confirmed.

"Now it's up to the promoters. Like any track that hasn't had formula one for 20 years, there are a number of things to do.

"The main thing would be to make the circuit more attractive and faster than it was in the 90s," Whiting added. "If they can do everything, there could be a race in 2019."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Japan '17AvailableBook Now
USA '17AvailableBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close