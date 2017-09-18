Whiting: Argentina could return in 2019

Sep.18 - Argentina could be eying a return to F1.
Canal F1 Latin America reports that F1 race director Charlie Whiting recently inspected the old Buenos Aires circuit, which last hosted a grand prix in 1998.
"I went there and wrote a report on what would have to be done," Whiting confirmed.
"Now it's up to the promoters. Like any track that hasn't had formula one for 20 years, there are a number of things to do.
"The main thing would be to make the circuit more attractive and faster than it was in the 90s," Whiting added. "If they can do everything, there could be a race in 2019."
