Wheel tether lands Toro Rosso in FIA trouble

Jul.14 - Toro Rosso found itself in trouble with the FIA ahead of the British grand prix.
After Thursday scrutineering, Silverstone stewards took the unusual step of actually publishing a photo of the damaged and partially repaired 'tethers' designed to keep Carlos Sainz's wheels from detaching in a crash.
The FIA said Toro Rosso "refused to follow the instructions of the scrutineers", having "presented the car in an unsafe condition".
Reports suggested the Faenza based team was at risk of being excluded from the event at Silverstone, but the Times newspaper claimed Toro Rosso was "confident" that would not be the case.
Indeed, an FIA source told Auto Motor und Sport that the tether manufacturer backed Toro Rosso's explanation about the condition of the scrutineered tether.
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.