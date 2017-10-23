F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Wehrlein set to lose Mercedes backing

F1 News

Wehrlein set to lose Mercedes backing

Pascal Wehrlein (D), Sauber F1 Team. Baku Street Circuit. Azerbaijan GP
Pascal Wehrlein (D), Sauber F1 Team. Baku Street Circuit. Azerbaijan GP 2017

Oct.23 - Pascal Wehrlein could be set to lose the backing of Mercedes.

Recently, with the driver's job at Sauber in doubt for 2018, Mercedes' Toto Wolff said he had recommended to Williams that Wehrlein should be considered for the seat oppose Lance Stroll.

But if Sauber and Williams say no, that could be the end of German 23-year-old Wehrlein's Mercedes backing in F1.

"Williams is the only option that remains," German language reports quote Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff as saying when asked about Wehrlein.

"They are considering several drivers. Pascal has a chance but we can do no more than what we have done.

"At some point a driver needs to stand on his own legs," Wolff added.

Williams co-owner Paddy Lowe confirmed that Wehrlein is under consideration, even though only Robert Kubica and Paul di Resta did the 'shootout' test last week.

"If we are talking about Pascal, then we do not need to test him because we see him drive in every race," he said.

Lowe, however, admitted that Williams is having to consider the wishes of main sponsor Martini, who would prefer that only drivers over 25 advertise their alcoholic drinks.

"Yes," Lowe confirmed, "but I'm also sure Martini realise how important the drivers are to us.

"We will choose the option that is best in terms of results, rather than the one that works best for the sponsors."

Another rumoured option for Wehrlein, the Red Bull junior team Toro Rosso, has been ruled out.

"It's nothing to do with Wehrlein personally," said Dr Helmut Marko. "We are just not somewhere for Mercedes juniors."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now