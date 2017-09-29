Wehrlein more optimistic about F1 future

Sep.28 - Pascal Wehrlein thinks his chances of staying in F1 next year are now "quite good".
Earlier, the Mercedes-backed German seemed resigned to losing his place at Sauber, as the Swiss team ramps up its relationship with Ferrari.
But now, the big rumour is that Marcus Ericsson could be the driver set to lose his place to Ferrari junior Charles Leclerc.
Wehrlein said in Malaysia: "There is still nothing new.
"But I think there will be a decision in the next few weeks. This year we will not have to wait as long as last year."
When asked if he is now more positive than a few weeks ago about his prospects for 2018, he answered: "I think the chances are quite good.
"But during the season I try to only think about the coming races.
"Of course I will always be informed when there are new developments. Toto (Wolff) tells me of any important phone calls and of course I always talk with Fred (Vasseur).
"I'm assuming I'll be in formula one next year," Wehrlein added.
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.