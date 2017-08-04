F1-Fansite.com

Wehrlein not keen on Formula E move

Pascal Wehrlein (D), Sauber F1 Team. Baku Street Circuit. Azerbaijan GP 2017

Aug.4 - Pascal Wehrlein has played down claims he could keep his racing career alive in Formula E next year.

This week, we reported that with Ferrari looking to make Sauber its junior team in 2018, the Mercedes-backed Wehrlein is likely to be shown the door.

"I have scored all five points," the 22-year-old told Bild newspaper, "and in qualifying it is 8:2 for me against Ericsson. What more can I do?"

Reports have suggested Wehrlein could return to DTM, where he won the title in 2015, but Mercedes is pulling out of the German touring car series after 2018.

"I got a message shortly before the announcement as I know some people at HWA," said the German. "I think it's not a simple situation."

The reports suggested Formula E - Mercedes' next destination - could be another alternative for Wehrlein.

But Wehrlein insisted: "I like noise, performance and fuel. I cannot even imagine racing in Formula E."

However, Formula E is becoming ever more popular, especially among car manufacturers who see the future of motoring with electric power.

Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne said: "I have been speaking about Formula E with Toto Wolff, but I cannot imagine Ferrari going straight there.

"But we are considering entering a brand of the FCA (Fiat Chrysler), although which brand has not yet been determined," he added.

Wehrlein's boss, meanwhile, warned the current Sauber driver not to get too down about the current rumours of his F1 demise.

"There are many movements on the market," Mercedes chief Wolff said. "In the next two weeks, a few interesting things could happen."

