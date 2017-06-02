F1-Fansite.com

Monaco Grand Prix
Wehrlein: 'No back problems' after Monaco

Pascal Wehrlein (D), Sauber F1 Team Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya parc ferme. Spanish GP F1/2017
Jun.2 - Pascal Wehrlein says he will take part in next weekend's Canadian grand prix.

After missing races earlier in 2017 with fractured vertebrae, the German had said after a rollover crash in Monaco that he would undergo scans this week.

"Monaco is checked off for me," the Sauber driver told Germany's Sport Bild late on Thursday. "I have no back problems."

There was similar confirmation on Twitter, with the 22-year-old declaring: "Checks all done. See you in Montreal."

And the Swiss team Sauber added: "Great news! Medical checks done -- ready for the Canadian grand prix".

