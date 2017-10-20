F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Wehrlein hopes to know future before Abu Dhabi

F1 News

Wehrlein hopes to know future before Abu Dhabi

Pascal Wehrlein (D), Sauber F1 Team. Circuit of the Americas United States GP 2017
Pascal Wehrlein (D), Sauber F1 Team. Circuit of the Americas United States GP 2017

Oct.20 - Pascal Wehrlein has admitted his future could remain in doubt for some time.

The German arrived in Austin fresh from celebrating his 23rd birthday, amid rumours he is hoping to be retained by Sauber next year.

"I'd rather be 25," Wehrlein joked, according to Germany's Auto Bild.

He is referring to rumours a potential move to Williams is problematic because the British team's main sponsor Martini would prefer an older driver.

"There is nothing new," Wehrlein added, even though he confirmed that his backer, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, is in talks with Williams.

"I just hope to know what I am doing before the last race in Abu Dhabi," he said.

Wehrlein could be pushed out of Sauber by Ferrari junior Charles Leclerc, while Marcus Ericsson is in the running for the second seat.

But it is believed new Sauber boss Frederic Vasseur would actually prefer Wehrlein to stay, even if Ericsson is closely linked to the team's owners.

Indeed, Swede Ericsson admitted in Austin that his future is not clear.

"When you don't have a contract signed, you can never be comfortable in formula one," he said.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
USA '17AvailableBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now