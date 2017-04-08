F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Wehrlein hopes for Bahrain return

F1 News

Wehrlein hopes for Bahrain return

Test 2 day 1, Pascal Wehrlein (D), Sauber F1 Team. Circuit de Catalunya.

Apr.8 - Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein says he is hopeful he will be fit enough to race in Bahrain next weekend.

The German is not in China at all, after he sat out the season opening Australian grand prix with a lack of fitness.

Wehrlein's absence triggered wild speculation that the 22-year-old is either more seriously injured, or that he is the victim of a political struggle between his bosses at Mercedes and Sauber's engine supplier Ferrari.

Currently substituting for Wehrlein is Ferrari reserve Antonio Giovinazzi.

But Mercedes' Toto Wolff told Bild newspaper: "Of course you could infer that this is a political struggle.

"But the fact is that we have a good relationship with Ferrari and we would never get into it over junior drivers," he insisted.

"It's a great thing for Antonio Giovinazzi to get a chance, and Pascal will be back," Wolff added.

Wolff confirmed in China that Wehrlein lost his fitness due to fracturing a vertebrae in his race of champions crash during the winter.

Sauber team boss Monisha Kaltenborn told Auto Bild that Wehrlein is currently working to rebuild that fitness.

"He is training hard now to make his debut race for us in Bahrain or Sochi," she said.

As for the conspiracy theories, Kaltenborn insisted: "It's only about training and nothing else.

"Some people should be quiet rather than speculate wildly. His spine was extremely compressed in Miami so the doctors initially gave him an absolute training ban.

"He is now taking the time he needs," she added.

Wehrlein backed the claim that he is training hard to return.

"The problem is that formula one does not work like football. After an injury, you can't build yourself back up slowly in a formula one car," he said.

"The most important thing for me is that I can now train very hard to get my performance back to 100pc so I am well prepared for my first full weekend with Sauber.

"I hope that this will be in Bahrain, but at the latest I should again be in top physical condition for Russia," added Wehrlein.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Best F1 Photo Contest!

Send your most stunning, beautiful, strange, crazy or happy photo's to: [email protected] and win a 2017 F1 cap of your favourite driver...read more

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who will win in China?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls