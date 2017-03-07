F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Wehrlein gets green light for Sauber return

F1 News

Wehrlein gets green light for Sauber return

Pascal Wehrlein
Pascal Wehrlein

Mar.7 - Pascal Wehrlein has been given the green light to return to action with Sauber this week.

Having switched to the Swiss team from Manor, the Mercedes junior had to sit out the first test in Barcelona last week with a back injury sustained at the race of champions event.

"The problem was that I hit the tec-pro barrier with my helmet," the German is quoted by Bild newspaper.

But Wehrlein was able to continue a modified fitness programme as he was replaced in Barcelona by the Ferrari junior Antonio Giovinazzi.

However, it is believed that if Wehrlein's convalescence had continued, Sauber may need to have turned to Ferrari junior Charles Leclerc for a longer-term solution, with Giovinazzi needed by the works team as Ferrari reserve.

But on Monday, 22-year-old Wehrlein announced on Twitter: "Green light for tomorrow! Can't wait to be on track!"

Sauber confirmed the news, saying its new team driver will be in action in the Ferrari-powered car as the final Barcelona test begins on Tuesday.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Subscribers can win 2 F1GP Tickets for free!!.
Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Which 2017 F1 car looks the best?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls