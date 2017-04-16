F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Wehrlein can still feel old back injury

F1 News

Wehrlein can still feel old back injury

Test 2 day 4, Pascal Wehrlein (D), Sauber F1 Team. Circuit de Catalunya.

Apr.16 - Pascal Wehrlein says he can still feel the effects of his recent back injury.

After missing Australia and China, the German returned to his Sauber in Bahrain and confirmed that he had recovered from three broken vertebrae.

And on track, he duly impressed, clearly outpacing his teammate Marcus Ericsson.

"He has hit back in a spectacular way," Toto Wolff, head of Mercedes' junior driver programme, said.

At the same time, 22-year-old Wehrlein admitted he can still feel his old back injury.

"It can be like that for another half year," German reports quote him as saying.

"But I am not concerned.

"It's ok. I can still feel it in my back a little, but it was not a problem to do the long runs."

In fact, he said the intense training he was able to do in the past few weeks has made him "absolutely ready" for the rest of the 2017 season.

"My (fitness) numbers, especially the strength, are very different compared to Melbourne," said Wehrlein.

"I have no concerns that there will be problems again."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who performed worst in China?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls