Wehrlein: Back injury 'all good' for Melbourne

Pascal Wehrlein (D), Sauber F1 Team. Albert Park Circuit track walk. Australian GP 2017.

Mar.23 - F1 doctors on Thursday gave Pascal Wehrlein the green light to race in Australia, following a back injury that marred his pre-season.

"The back is all good now," the Sauber driver is quoted by Germany's Auto Motor und Sport in Melbourne.

Wehrlein missed the first Barcelona test but returned without major issue for the final days of running before Melbourne.

The German said: "I was in Austria again after the tests and got back to full training."

However, Wehrlein admits his winter programme was affected, conceding recently that he could be behind the eight ball for the opening races of 2017.

"The situation is how it is," he said on Thursday. "I have to cope with that. But it should not be an excuse that I missed the first test week because it was my fault. The laps from the second test week must be enough."

