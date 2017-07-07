Wehrlein admits Sauber atmosphere 'different'

Jul.7 - Pascal Wehrlein is not ruling out staying at Sauber next year.
That is despite recent rumours suggesting the shock departure of boss Monisha Kaltenborn was linked with a driver equality spat involving the young German.
Now, with his ally Kaltenborn gone, Wehrlein admits the atmosphere at Sauber is different.
"We do not have a new team boss yet," he said in Austria.
"It's different, especially without Monisha, but that's the way it is," said the 22-year-old. "I'm just trying to drive as fast as I can.
"It is something new, you can feel it in the team, but as in Baku we are trying to make the best of it."
One possible conclusion is that Wehrlein's chances of keeping his seat beyond 2017 have taken a hit, but the German says that's not the case.
"I feel comfortable here and I've already got some points," he said.
"Compared to last year we have been able to take a step forward, but my future will be decided by Mercedes," Wehrlein added. "They will say what will happen to me next year."
