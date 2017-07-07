F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / Wehrlein admits Sauber atmosphere 'different'

F1 News

Wehrlein admits Sauber atmosphere 'different'

Pascal Wehrlein (D), Sauber F1 Team. Circuit Ile Notre Dame. Canadian GP Thursday 08/06/17
Pascal Wehrlein (D), Sauber F1 Team. Circuit Ile Notre Dame. Canadian GP Thursday 08/06/17

Jul.7 - Pascal Wehrlein is not ruling out staying at Sauber next year.

That is despite recent rumours suggesting the shock departure of boss Monisha Kaltenborn was linked with a driver equality spat involving the young German.

Now, with his ally Kaltenborn gone, Wehrlein admits the atmosphere at Sauber is different.

"We do not have a new team boss yet," he said in Austria.

"It's different, especially without Monisha, but that's the way it is," said the 22-year-old. "I'm just trying to drive as fast as I can.

"It is something new, you can feel it in the team, but as in Baku we are trying to make the best of it."

One possible conclusion is that Wehrlein's chances of keeping his seat beyond 2017 have taken a hit, but the German says that's not the case.

"I feel comfortable here and I've already got some points," he said.

"Compared to last year we have been able to take a step forward, but my future will be decided by Mercedes," Wehrlein added. "They will say what will happen to me next year."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Austria '1760% Sold OutBook Now
UK '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Japan '17AvailableBook Now
USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

When should McLaren terminate their Honda collaboration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close