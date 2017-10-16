F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Weber: Schumacher family should tell 'truth'

F1 News

Weber: Schumacher family should tell 'truth'

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2003GA
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2003GA

Oct.16 - Michael Schumacher's former manager thinks the family of the F1 legend should come clean with his millions of fans.

Almost four years after the seven time world champion's skiing crash, almost nothing is known about the extent of the now 48-year-old's brain injuries.

Concurrently, there are unconfirmed rumours Schumacher will be moved from Switzerland to the US, that his health condition is improving, and that he has relapsed into coma.

Willi Weber, who was Schumacher's long-term manager, blames the confusion on the great German's family and current management.

"I find it very unfortunate that Michael's fans do not know about his health. Why are they not being told the truth?" he asked.

Weber was speaking to the Munich-based newspaper TZ, shortly after an operation on his back.

"Formula one is just like my back now -- painful," he said.

"It is now a Mickey Mouse show and nothing else. The sport has gone into the background," said Weber.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
USA '17AvailableBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now