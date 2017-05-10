F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Webber: Honda crisis threatens McLaren future

F1 News

Webber: Honda crisis threatens McLaren future

Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia. Thursday 27 April 2017. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, with Fernando Alonso, McLaren.
Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia. Thursday 27 April 2017. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, with Fernando Alonso, McLaren.

May 10 - McLaren's performance crisis is risking the entire future of the great British marque.

That is the concern of former F1 driver Mark Webber, who thinks the only figure who can be at least fairly relaxed amid the situation is Stoffel Vandoorne.

"I predict a good career for him," the Australian is quoted by Spain's Marca.

"He's lucky to be with Fernando Alonso. Right now Fernando is in charge there and he's a great model for Vandoorne."

More generally, however, Webber is worried that Honda's reliability and performance crisis is endangering McLaren's very existence.

"That team does not exist to be 14th," he said.

"They have to find a solution very quickly because McLaren as a company could see their future threatened."

Amid the crisis, Webber's friend Alonso has elected to skip Monaco grand prix later this month to try to win the Indy 500.

"Alonso's decision to skip Monaco grand prix shows who's really running McLaren at the moment," said Webber.

"His relationship with them is clearly at a critical point. Honda has to raise its level of performance or McLaren will have to accept that a driver change is inevitable."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Will Red Bull's 'B car' battle for victory in Spain?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls