Webber: Button not taking Monaco 'seriously'

May 9 - Jenson Button may not be taking his one-off return to F1 this month "seriously enough".
That is the view of the Briton's contemporary Mark Webber, referring to the fact that Button - although newly retired - will fill in at McLaren-Honda in Monaco grand prix while Fernando Alonso is doing the Indy 500.
"When I heard that he (Button) wouldn't do the Bahrain test, I wondered if he was taking it seriously enough," Australian Webber is quoted by Speed Week.
"For me, if he's doing a triathlon in America rather than a test in Bahrain, I think first practice in Monaco grand prix will be a wake-up call for him. I just get the impression that he doesn't really care about it," the former Red Bull driver added.
But Webber said Button's return is little more than a sideshow anyway, amid McLaren-Honda's crisis and the title fight between Ferrari and Mercedes.
"It's a non-story," he said.
"He'll drive, have problems with the fuel system, qualify 16th, retire after 12 laps or whatever. What's the point? Jenson is a world champion. He has won at Monaco grand prix.
"It would be a story if he could fight for the win, but to get a point if he's lucky, that really doesn't interest anyone," Webber added.
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
|F1
Grand Prix
|Discount
|Spain '17
|Available
|Book Now
|Monaco '17
|25% Sold Out
|Book Now
|Canada '17
|Available
|Book Now
|Austria '17
|50% Sold Out
|Book Now
|UK '17
|40% Sold Out
|Book Now
|Hungary '17
|Available
|Book Now
|Belgium '17
|5% Discount
|Book Now
|Italy '17
|10% Discount
|Book Now
|Singapore '17
|17% Discount
|Book Now
|Malaysia '17
|-9% Discount
|Book Now
|Japan '17
|Available
|Book Now
|USA '17
|Available
|Book Now
|Mexico '17
|Available
|Book Now
|Brazil '17
|Available
|Book Now
|Abu Dhabi '17
|30% Discount
|Book Now