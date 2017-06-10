F1-Fansite.com

Villeneuve: Vandoorne not yet 'good enough'

Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia. Saturday 29 April 2017. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren.
Jun.10 - Stoffel Vandoorne is yet to prove he is "good enough" to thrive in F1.

That is the view of 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, commenting on the so far disappointing 2017 debut at McLaren-Honda of the Belgian rookie driver.

"It's disappointing," said the French Canadian, "because he has not once stood up to Alonso. And unless he beats Alonso, you cannot call him great or even good enough."

Villeneuve continued to tell Het Laatste Nieuws: "When I debuted in 1996, I started beating Damon Hill, an established name. I put the Williams on pole position in my first grand prix.

"You need to set the bar high in formula one," he said.

However, another former F1 driver Martin Brundle said it is not fair to write Vandoorne off yet.

"The first six races were nothing to write home about," said the British broadcaster.

"But you have to give him the benefit of the doubt, because at his age you do not suddenly forget how to win, as he did in all those other categories.

"And to criticise him now is not fair because he doesn't have a good car. I continue to believe in Stoffel, and I'm sure McLaren does too," Brundle added.

