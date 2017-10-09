F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Villeneuve: Raikkonen 'better than ever'

F1 News

Villeneuve: Raikkonen 'better than ever'

Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari Japanese GP F1/2017
Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari Japanese GP F1/2017

Oct.8 - 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve thinks Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen is riding a crest of career form.

Some believe the Finnish veteran is right at the tail end of his pace and career, but Villeneuve thinks Raikkonen is actually driving well.

"Kimi has had a bit of bad luck, but at times he has been faster than Vettel," the French Canadian told Ilta Sanomat newspaper.

"Somehow it doesn't work out. He has a good qualifying but a bad race -- or the other way around," Villeneuve added.

"However, he has proved he can be as good as Vettel. They are the perfect combination," he added.

"I don't think we have seen a better Kimi. It seems that he is driving better than ever before in his career," said Villeneuve.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
USA '17AvailableBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now