F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Villeneuve: Huge pressure on Schumacher's shoulders

F1 News

Villeneuve: Huge pressure on Schumacher's shoulders

Mick Schumacher
Mick Schumacher

Mar.30 - Jacques Villeneuve has tipped a bright future for Mick Schumacher if the young German can "deal with the pressure".

The 1997 world champion has a unique perspective on the youngster's rise to F1, having duelled wheel to wheel with Mick's famous father Michael Schumacher some 20 years ago.

But not just that, Villeneuve also made his way to F1 with a famous father in his baggage, in the shape of the late F1 legend Gilles Villeneuve.

"I have not met Mick yet but I am very curious to do so," the French Canadian told the Cologne tabloid Express.

"We are both sons of very successful fathers, but the pressure on him is even much greater than it was on me. First, because his father was world champion so many times -- and not so many years ago.

"And second, because the fans and the media are seeing a fully qualified driver with the best qualities, but he is not that yet. So Mick has a very big load on his shoulders," Villeneuve added.

So when asked what his advice for the 18-year-old Schumacher would be, Villeneuve said: "Just that he should do his thing.

"If he has a passion for the sport and can deal with the pressure, many doors will open for him."

Schumacher moves from Formula 4 to the top junior category European F3 this year.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Chinese F1 GP China '17 Last TicketsBook Now
Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who was the best rookie in Australia?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls