Villeneuve confirms Williams spat

Jul.24 - Jacques Villeneuve has confirmed his spat with his former F1 team Williams.
We reported last week that the 1997 world champion, who now works as a pundit for Italian television Sky, was banned from Williams' motor home.
The ban follows Villeneuve, 46, having declared his Canadian countryman Lance Stroll the "worst rookie" in F1 history.
"I am not paid to help the young drivers but to express my opinion," Villeneuve now tells Italy's La Repubblica newspaper.
"But before Baku, they let me know I was no longer welcome. I replied that I never insisted that I was."
The feud then continued after Baku, when Williams posted on Twitter a photo of Villeneuve on the podium comparing it with 18-year-old Stroll's breakthrough.
Villeneuve asked for the photo to be removed, but Williams did not comply.
"Firstly it was a promotional photo for Lucky Strike," he said, "but what is the meaning of being unhappy with me and then celebrating with a tweet?"
