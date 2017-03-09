F1-Fansite.com

Villeneuve backs Stroll sponsor deal

Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain. Tuesday 28 February 2017. Lance Stroll, Williams Martini Racing, in cockpit with helmet visor raised.

Mar.9 - Jacques Villeneuve has defended a new sponsorship deal agreed between the Williams team and the Canadian business jet company Bombardier.

In the Canadian press, Bombardier's backing of Lance Stroll was criticised on the basis that the company has received state funding, while Stroll's father is a billionaire.

"A Canadian sponsor supporting a Canadian driver, what's better than that?" 1997 world champion Villeneuve told the Journal de Montreal newspaper.

"We can't criticise this company for using F1. It's an outstanding showcase," he added.

"What's the problem?" said Villeneuve. "They have to advertise in one way or another, and there is nothing better than F1 for a company specialising in aviation."

And Villeneuve said the Stroll deal would not be costing Bombardier too much anyway.

"If it (the branding) is only on the helmet it's not expensive, especially for a company like them," he said.

