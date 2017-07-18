F1 News

Vettel: Verstappen 'still a little wild'

Jul.18 - Sebastian Vettel has no right to complain about dangerous driving.

That is the retort of Max Verstappen, after German Vettel's latest spate of fist-waving during the pair's on-track battle at Silverstone.

During the race, Verstappen said Vettel appeared to want to play "bumper cars", but afterwards it was the Ferrari driver questioning the other's tactics.

"He has more experience now and has become calmer," Vettel said, "but Max is still a little wild in his defending."

But Red Bull's Verstappen, 19, hit back by saying he did not take Vettel's complaint seriously, "Especially after what happened last time when he got penalty points on his license."

Verstappen was undoubtedly referring to Baku, whereafter Vettel was forced to apologise for deliberately steering into his championship rival Lewis Hamilton.

