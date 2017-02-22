F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Vettel: I still believe in Ferrari

F1 News

Vettel: I still believe in Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel wins his first grand prix for Ferrari
Sebastian Vettel wins his first grand prix for Ferrari

Feb.22 - Sebastian Vettel says he still 'believes' in his dream of becoming world champion with Ferrari.

After the fabled team took a step backwards in 2016, current world champion Nico Rosberg said Vettel must now be considering linking up with Mercedes for 2018.

But German Vettel said he is sticking with his Ferrari plan.

"I am continuing to pursue my plan to become world champion with Ferrari," he told Die Welt newspaper.

"I still believe I can and I still believe in them," said the 29-year-old.

Vettel's father Norbert also thinks the Ferrari plan is still on track, saying: "When Seb is convinced of something, he fights for it like a lion.

"And if it doesn't work out, Sebastian believes even more in his goals. To give up is not him," he added.

Others, however, are losing faith in Ferrari, like Bernie Ecclestone who said recently that the team has slipped back into its overly-Italian ways of the past.

But Vettel says Ferrari are still building towards the top.

"I did not switch to Ferrari to become world champion as soon as possible," he insisted. "It was clear to me that success would not be automatic and that the goal would not be easy.

"The situation at Ferrari now is no big surprise to me. But when I look back on 2016, I am convinced that Ferrari and I are on the right track.

"The team is now much more developed than many people believe. That is why I am convinced that we will achieve the goals that we set for ourselves," said Vettel.

As for whether that goal is achievable in 2017, Vettel answered: "That is always the question to which no one has an answer.

"But we have learned a lot of lessons in the past that will make us much stronger in the future. The gap to Mercedes become smaller in 2016, but it is also true that the season did not go smoothly for Ferrari.

"What annoys me is that the results are not correctly interpreted. The criticism is not justified. Ferrari has made very large progress, considering that we are fighting against teams that did not have to make such fundamental internal changes," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Who will be fastest during wintertesting next week?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls