F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / Vettel contract speculation increases

F1 News

Vettel contract speculation increases

Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Azerbaijan GP F1 2017 Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan. Sunday 25 June 2017.
Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Azerbaijan GP F1 2017 Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan. Sunday 25 June 2017.

Jun.30 - Speculation is mounting that Sebastian Vettel is on the cusp of extending his contract at Ferrari.

While earlier the championship leader was quiet about his expiring deal, he is now being quoted as being more open about his comfort at the Italian team.

"I have nothing to complain about," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Usually Germans always complain, even when they're on holiday in Italy and the food and atmosphere are fantastic. But in this sense, I am not very German.

"I am happy with Ferrari," Vettel added.

As for a new deal, the quadruple world champion said: "There is nothing that speaks against it. I think there will be no surprises but there is also no rush."

But when asked what the holdup is, Vettel answered: "It's not that we are waiting, I think the daily business is simply more important at the moment."

The German broadcaster RTL said September's Italian grand prix at Monza could be the scene of an official announcement.

Vettel also told Bild am Sonntag newspaper: "It is nice if the president is behind me, but it's not something we have to do now in the next few days.

"This also affects our team boss Maurizio Arrivabene and myself as well, and at the moment we have our hands full and it's not the first thing on the list."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Austria '1760% Sold OutBook Now
UK '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Japan '17AvailableBook Now
USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

When should McLaren terminate their Honda collaboration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close