F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Vettel bruised after Fiorano crash

F1 News

Vettel bruised after Fiorano crash

Sebastian Vettel GP USA F1/2016
Sebastian Vettel GP USA F1/2016

Feb.10 - Sebastian Vettel got his 2017 season off to a bad start this week by crashing.

Although official testing doesn't begin for another two weeks, the German was at the wheel of Ferrari's 2015 tyre test 'mule' car on Thursday.

Vettel was testing Pirelli's wet tyres when amateur video footage depicts him evidently aquaplaning at speed before hitting a barrier at Ferrari's artificially-watered Fiorano circuit.

Reports indicate the 29-year-old, who had been circulating in temperatures of 5 degrees C, was "unharmed", although the car was so damaged that running may not be able to resume on Friday.

Pirelli reportedly called it a "normal" accident.

Auto Motor und Sport said Vettel sustained "minor bruises" in the impact.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Should Schumi's family tell more about his health status?

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls