Vettel: Baku only major driver mistake

Nov.11 - Sebastian Vettel says his biggest mistake during his failed 2017 title bid was Baku.

His rival Lewis Hamilton wrapped up the championship two weeks ago in Mexico, and Ferrari's Vettel admits it was "very" disappointing.

But he told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "It's already time to turn the page.

"There are still two races where we will think about 2018. And there is still the second place (battle with Valtteri Bottas) to defend and 50 points still available," he added.

After the disappointing championship defeat, Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne said some of the reason was car reliability, and another part was due to driver errors.

Vettel, referring to when he controversially crashed into Lewis Hamilton, responded: "I was really wrong only in Baku. The rest of the season went well enough."

