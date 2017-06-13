F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Verstappen worried about Red Bull for 2018

F1 News

Verstappen worried about Red Bull for 2018

Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing talks to the media in the Paddock during previews for the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 8, 2017 in Montreal, Canada.
Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing talks to the media in the Paddock during previews for the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 8, 2017 in Montreal, Canada.

Jun.13 - Max Verstappen says he is worried not only about Red Bull's performance this year, but also for 2018.

The young Dutchman is already under contract for next year, but after retiring in Montreal he insisted 2017 has been "completely crap" so far.

Team boss Christian Horner excused the 19-year-old, though.

"He knows how hard the team is pushing to make the car better. He'll see the big picture," the Briton said.

"We were racing against a Mercedes (in Canada) and we beat Ferrari. Max hasn't had the result but it's still a long season. His time will come," Horner added.

But Verstappen said his concerns are not just about 2017, particularly following the latest news from engine partner Renault.

"We wanted to go for the world title this year, but we are far from it," he told the Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport Totaal.

Renault has now said the power unit will not be significantly updated for the rest of the year, and Verstappen admitted: "I'm worried, also for the direction for next year.

"I want to win and I absolutely think this team can. You can see we have improved the car a lot. But the power is yet to come.

"And right now, as you may have read, there will be nothing more (in 2017). Updates were promised but there have been few," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Azerbijan F1 GP Azerbaijan '1710% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
   
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

When should McLaren terminate their Honda collaboration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls