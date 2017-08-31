F1 News

Verstappen tells Renault to tweak setting

Aug.31 - Max Verstappen has urged Renault to remove a 'safety' setting on its F1 engines.

The frustrated Dutchman said it was a security setting in his engine that caused his failure at Spa on Sunday.

"They knew that this could happen," he said at a sponsor event in Milan on Wednesday.

"I understand that they want to protect their brand. But if the car stops, the car stops, whether it's for a safety setting or a blown engine."

Verstappen also admitted he lost his temper with a journalist at Spa, after it was suggested his overly aggressive driving style was causing his technical failures in 2017.

"I was upset because that's not possible. Even if I wanted to I couldn't break the engine," said the 19-year-old Dutchman.

"So if someone is saying that, he doesn't understand formula one at all."

Verstappen and his father Jos have been making noises about wanting to leave Red Bull, but team official Dr Helmut Marko says the brand will not let him go.

"Max must stay with us as we have a firm contract and we do not let him go," he told Auto Bild.

"Anyway, Ferrari and Mercedes are full," Marko insisted.

