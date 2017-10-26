F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Verstappen steward Salo received death threats

F1 News

Verstappen steward Salo received death threats

Mika Salo
Mika Salo

Oct.26 - Former F1 Mika Salo says he received death threats after deciding to penalise Max Verstappen in Austin last Sunday.

Although Australian Garry Connelly received the brunt of the blame, Salo was also on the stewards panel that decided Verstappen's last-lap pass on Kimi Raikkonen was illegal.

It cost the furious Dutchman a podium, but F1 sporting chief Ross Brawn backs the stewards' call.

"The punishment was technically correct, but hard," he said.

Verstappen's F1 rival Nico Hulkenberg said he feels for the 20-year-old driver.

"In a thousandth of a second you make a decision, so I can understand Max's side," the German told Sport1. "It was just an unfortunate situation."

Unfortunate perhaps, but that hasn't stopped some of Max's fans from releasing their fury.

Austin steward Salo is quoted by De Telegraaf newspaper: "I have received several death threats, especially from the Netherlands.

"That should never be tolerated."

F1 boss Brawn says the important thing is that the sport learns from the controversy.

"Once the dust settles, we need to look at this together with the FIA and the teams," he said.

"Technology is becoming better and better in helping regulators across sports, including the Bundesliga or Serie A in Italy," Brawn explained.

"In formula one, we have everything we need for excellent video technology. We then need to find ways to translate that technology into precise and consistent judgements."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Check out related topics:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now