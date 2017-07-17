F1-Fansite.com

Verstappen says Ferrari rumours 'positive'

F1 News

Verstappen says Ferrari rumours 'positive'

Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing on the drivers parade during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 11, 2017 in Montreal, Canada.
Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing on the drivers parade during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 11, 2017 in Montreal, Canada.

Jul.17 - Max Verstappen has described rumours linking him with a move to Ferrari as "positive".

Amid his reliability problems, an underpowered Renault engine and obvious outward frustration in 2017, rumours have suggested Ferrari is serious about poaching the 19-year-old.

However, he has a firm contract for 2018 and 2019, and Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko says he would not consider releasing the young Dutchman even for EUR 100 million.

"100 million? Cool, I'm more expensive than a footballer!" Verstappen said at Silverstone.

"It is always very positive when someone values you like that."

When asked to comment on reports of talks between himself or his father Jos and Ferrari, however, Verstappen said: "I am not talking about what's happening.

"I have a contract with Red Bull, and we'll see."

When asked if the contract really does run until 2019, Verstappen answered: "I'm not talking about the term, but right now I have a contract."

Red Bull boss Christian Horner said at Silverstone that the energy drink company would consider releasing Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz to a rival team for the right price.

As for Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, he insisted: "They have a hard commitment to Red Bull Racing, and we will not give them up for any price."

