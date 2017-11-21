F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Verstappen: Renault 'should be better' in 2018

F1 News

Verstappen: Renault 'should be better' in 2018

Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing in the Drivers Press Conference during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 6, 2017 in Spielberg, Austria.
Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing in the Drivers Press Conference during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 6, 2017 in Spielberg, Austria.

Nov.21 - Max Verstappen says he is not sure how competitive his Red Bull will be in 2018.

The Dutchman is in strong form at present, after a shaky start to the new chassis regulations for Red Bull.

But the team wants to come out swinging early next year.

"It's still difficult to say what we can expect," Verstappen, 20, told his official website verstappen.nl in Dutch.

"They say it looks positive, but you do not know what the competition is doing," he added.

"But I hope we are involved from the beginning rather than having to catch up again, even if that was not intended. It should also be a lot better on the engine side, so I'm curious about what we have."

However, Verstappen admitted he is not looking forward to having to look through the 'Halo' device in 2018.

"I don't like it at all," he insisted. "I'm also not looking forward to driving with it. It just doesn't belong on a formula one car."

He is more upbeat about Pirelli's plans to introduce an even softer compound next year, urging the official tyre supplier to call it the "extreme-soft".

As for Liberty Media, who have been criticised recently for their controversial vision of F1's future, Verstappen said: "They are Americans, so they want to do things a little differently.

"But so far I have no problems with them. I think it's all going well but I'm curious about what is coming. The paddock is a bit more open already, so that's always nice," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Check out related topics:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now