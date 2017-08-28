F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / Verstappen questions commitment to Red Bull

F1 News

Verstappen questions commitment to Red Bull

Max Verstappen Belgian GP F1/2017
Max Verstappen Belgian GP F1/2017

Aug.28 - Max Verstappen and his father Jos have questioned their commitment to Red Bull.

At Spa, in front of thousands of Dutch fans, the 19-year-old's car broke down for the sixth time in twelve races so far this year.

Engine supplier Renault got the blame.

"All we can do is put pressure on our supplier and say 'Get your act together'," said team boss Christian Horner.

"We pay a lot of money for this engine and we're not getting value."

Amid rumours he wants out of his contract before it ends in 2019, however, Verstappen pointed the finger at Red Bull.

"This doesn't happen in a top team," he said.

"At the start you can call it luck but it's no longer that.

"I don't know what the alternative is, but continuing like this makes no sense," Verstappen added.

He is quoted by De Telegraaf newspaper: "Christian Horner can keep saying that setbacks make me stronger, but winning races would also make me stronger."

Verstappen's father Jos also indicated that their patience with Red Bull is up.

"This cannot go on. It's unacceptable," he is quoted by Algemeen Dagblad newspaper.

"What it means for the future? I'm not saying anything about it now. We will have to calm down and sit down together, but it cannot continue in this way."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly
PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Australia F1 GP Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Spain F1 GP Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close