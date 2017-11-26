F1 News

Verstappen off the pace as 2017 ends

Nov.26 - Max Verstappen's recent run of top form has ended in Abu Dhabi.

After a tough start to 2017, the Dutchman has been in top form more recently, winning in Malaysia and Mexico.

But he seems to have failed to get to grips with Abu Dhabi, the scene of the 2017 finale.

"What has worked for me all year does not work here," Verstappen told Algemeen Dagblad newspaper after qualifying.

"For one reason or another, we have not managed to find my kind of setup. I suppose it happens sometimes."

Told that it's not a good way to head into the winter period, 20-year-old Verstappen answered: "You always have to stay positive.

"Maybe the long runs will be better.

"I don't know if the podium is possible. I have no idea," he added.

One positive is that, amid Renault's recent reliability troubles, the French engine supplier is allowing Red Bull to use 100 per cent throttle this weekend.

"I think so, yes," Verstappen confirmed.

"I have not had any problems this weekend. I think we should definitely get full power in the beginning, and we can then always put the engine in safe mode if we need to."

