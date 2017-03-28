F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Verstappen must wait for faster Red Bull

F1 News

Verstappen must wait for faster Red Bull

The grid girl for Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing on the grid during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.
The grid girl for Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing on the grid during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.

Mar.28 - Max Verstappen says he must be patient amid Red Bull's push to catch top two F1 teams Ferrari and Mercedes in 2017.

While some thought the energy drink-owned team was bluffing in the winter, the Dutchman finished fifth in Australia as Red Bull admitted to both chassis and engine deficits.

Red Bull said it is working on upgrades to debut in China and Bahrain, while improvements for the Renault power unit might take until May's <a href="http://www.f1-fansite.com/f1-calendar/Monaco grand prix-grand-prix/">Monaco grand prix grand prix to arrive.

"If it's frustrating to have to wait so long? That's how it is," Verstappen is quoted by the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. "I can't change anything about it.

"The gap is big," he added, "so we'll have to work hard."

Verstappen said one bright spot is that the new-generation 2017 cars are more enjoyable to drive, but he joined those worrying that overtaking will be particularly rare this year.

One count showed there were just 5 passes during the Australian grand prix, down from two dozen in 2016.

"The cars have become more fun to drive," said Verstappen. "But it (Melbourne) wasn't very exciting. I could have made two extra pitstops without endangering my position."

Verstappen also told the Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport Totaal: "I'm not really frustrated because already during the winter I noticed that the car is not quite perfect.

"The most positive thing about the (Melbourne) weekend? The weather."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Chinese F1 GP China '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% discountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now

Polls

Who was the best rookie in Australia?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls