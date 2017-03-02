F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Verstappen gets F1 abbreviation tweak for 2017

F1 News

Verstappen gets F1 abbreviation tweak for 2017

MONTMELO, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 27: Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing looks on in the garage with father Jos Verstappen during day one of Formula One winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on February 27, 2017 in Montmelo, Spain. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Mar.2 - A minor tweak has put a smile on Max Verstappen's face in Barcelona.

The Red Bull driver made an application to F1's governing body to have the 'VES' abbreviation of his name for official timing screens changed to 'VER'.

Dutchman Verstappen made his debut in 2015, when Jean-Eric Vergne was already Ferrari's reserve driver and therefore the holder of the 'VER' handle.

Verstappen, 19, is quoted by the Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws: "When it become known that Vergne was no longer with Ferrari, I immediately said that I wanted to be 'VER' -- the first letters of my name, as my father used to have.

"The team applied for it and it was approved. I am already 'VER' on the screens here," he added in Barcelona.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Subscribers can win 2 F1GP Tickets for free!!.
Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Which 2017 F1 car looks the best?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls