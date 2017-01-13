F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Vasseur quit over Renault 'differences'

F1 News

Vasseur quit over Renault 'differences'

Frederic Vasseur (FRA) Renault Sport F1 Team Racing Director at a team photograph. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016
Frederic Vasseur (FRA) Renault Sport F1 Team Racing Director at a team photograph. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016

Jan.13 - Frederic Vasseur says he quit as Renault boss because of "serious differences" with his management colleagues.

The big rumour is that Vasseur, the team principal, and continuing managing director Cyril Abiteboul, clashed badly during Renault's first season after returning as a full works effort in 2016.

Vasseur has now told L'Equipe sports daily: "In the assessment of the first year, it appeared that there were serious differences in the management, and suddenly it was impossible to manage the team as I would have liked.

"But above all, it was detrimental to the overall team to have several leaders," he added.

Many see Vasseur's exit as a big blow for Renault, so asked if the end of the relationship after just one year is a failure, the Frenchman was not sure.

"For Renault, I don't know. In my case, I cannot say that. It still remains positive.

"I think we've done a good job rebuilding the chassis factory at Enstone. While all this work has not paid off yet, we feel that the team has progressed in terms of track operations.

"It's the same on the engine side," Vasseur continued. "In Viry, they have also been able to advance the engine, which is encouraging.

"Failure, no. But frustration, yes."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Subscribers can win a 2017 Photo Calendar!.
Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Who would you choose for Rosberg's seat?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls