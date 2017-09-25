F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Vasseur admits Ericsson could leave Sauber

F1 News

Vasseur admits Ericsson could leave Sauber

Marcus Ericsson (SWE) Sauber F1 Team. Autodromo di Monza. Italian GP Saturday 02/09/17
Marcus Ericsson (SWE) Sauber F1 Team. Autodromo di Monza. Italian GP Saturday 02/09/17

Sep.25 - Frederic Vasseur says Mercedes junior Pascal Wehrlein is still in the running to stay at Sauber next year.

Earlier, German Wehrlein seemed resigned to losing his seat with the Swiss team, as Sauber looks to accommodate a junior promoted by engine supplier Ferrari.

But it could be Marcus Ericsson who has to give way, despite the Swede's solid links to the Sauber team owners.

But boss Vasseur told Auto Motor und Sport: "It would be a mistake to build a team around a driver just because he has a connection to the owners."

Ericsson has therefore been linked with a switch to Williams for 2018.

Vasseur continued: "Rebuilding Sauber will require patience, while drivers normally want results in the next race.

"So if he wants to sit in a podium car next year, he will have a problem with Sauber. We will talk with the owners about what is best for Marcus and the team," said the Frenchman.

Asked if that means Wehrlein still has a chance of staying in 2018, Vasseur answered: "Of course he has a chance.

"Pascal knows our situation, and I know his skills because we worked together in the DTM.

"If you want to rebuild a team, you need not only fast drivers, but those who are willing to work with the team and push it in the right direction," he added.

As for at least one of the 2018 cockpits, Vasseur hinted that a Ferrari-linked driver like Charles Leclerc is likely.

"We will discuss this with Ferrari in the coming days," he said.

"For us, the engine choice had priority and we did not want to mix that with the driver question. It would have taken too much time.

"There is now the opportunity to do that in peace," added Vasseur.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Race Discount
Malaysia '17 Available Book Now
Japan '17 Available Book Now
USA '17 Available Book Now
Mexico '17 Available Book Now
Brazil '17 Available Book Now
Abu Dhabi '17 Available Book Now
Australia '18 Available Book Now
Spain '18 20% Discount Book Now
Monaco '18 Available Book Now
Canada '18 Available Book Now
Austria '18 20% Discount Book Now
UK '18 Available Book Now
Germany '18 29% Discount Book Now
Hungary '18 20% Discount Book Now
Belgium '18 15% Discount Book Now