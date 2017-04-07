F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Vandoorne unsure of Honda fix timing

F1 News

Vandoorne unsure of Honda fix timing

Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Australian GP F1/2017

Apr.7 - Stoffel Vandoorne says he doesn't know how long it will take McLaren-Honda to fix its current problems.

So dire is the Anglo-Japanese collaboration's situation early in 2017 that rumours of a split are rife.

Indeed, after Melbourne, team figures have warned that Shanghai will be even worse for the 2017 package, with up to a 160hp deficit possible after halfway down the long straight.

So when asked how long it will take for a fix, rookie driver Vandoorne answered: "It's too early to make predictions.

"But it's true that between the tests and the first race Honda already made progress. My car got to the finish and Fernando's almost did, although there is still much to be done.

"How much time will it take? I'm not sure but let's see what will happen. McLaren and Honda are doing everything possible, as quickly as possible to solve the problems and make the car faster," said the Belgian.

Indeed, already in Shanghai a radical new 'T-wing' has been added to the car, although Vandoorne admitted that one driver will sometimes have to go without the new parts.

"For myself and Fernando, in this situation, we will go all out and squeeze everything out of the car. Hopefully one day our efforts will be rewarded," he said.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Best F1 Photo Contest!

Send your most stunning, beautiful, strange, crazy or happy photo's to: [email protected] and win a 2017 F1 cap of your favourite driver...read more

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who will win in China?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls