Home / F1 News / Vandoorne 'took step forward' in Austria

Vandoorne 'took step forward' in Austria

Stoffel Vandoorne Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain. Friday 12 May 2017.
Jul.11 - Stoffel Vandoorne left Austria feeling more upbeat about the future at McLaren-Honda.

Earlier, the team's Anglo-Japanese collaboration appeared destined for divorce, while Belgian rookie Vandoorne was being consistently outclassed by Fernando Alonso.

But Vandoorne said he felt happier overall as he left Austria, as reports emerged that team executive Zak Brown retains his faith in the 25-year-old driver.

"I think our performance was really good," Vandoorne told Belgian broadcaster RTBF.

"I felt confident in the car although it was impossible for us to overtake, but we have taken a step forward and must continue in this way now," he added.

"We were performing well, even if we miss that little boost of the engine in qualifying, but we do not have too many problems. I took a step forward with the team as well and I hope it continues in the next races," Vandoorne said.

